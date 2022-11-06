Changes are coming to start week

Tonight: Showers early with clearing skies late. Low: 52-58.

Monday: Sunny skies. High: 58-66.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy and cold. Low: 34-39.

Tuesday: Sunny skies and cold. High: 47. Low: 28.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 53. Low: 35.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 62. Low: 44.

Friday: Cloudy skies with showers late. High: 65. Low: 50.

Saturday: Mild early, before temperatures drop during the day. Rain showers are possible. High: 60. Low: 32.

Sunday: Very cold and cloudy. High: 40. Low: 27.

Forecast Discussion:

Showers will develop during the early evening, before clearing skies late. Lows will fall into the low-50s.

The beginning of the week will be very sunny, although temperatures will be noticeably cooler compared to the last couple of days. Election day will be much colder, with highs only reaching the upper-40s.

Temperatures begin to warm as we head into the end of the work week, with highs reaching the mid-60s by Friday.

A major pattern change arrives as we head into the weekend. A strong front will bring rain showers during the day Saturday, and after seeing highs early in the 60s, temperatures will fall into the 40s during the day. Sunday will be the coldest day we have seen in quite a while, with highs struggling to reach 40.

