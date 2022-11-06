Owego, SVEC boys’ soccer teams see seasons end in state quarterfinals
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MANLIUS, N.Y. (WBNG) - In their Class B Regional matchup at Fayetteville-Manlius High School, Owego lost 1-0 to Skaneateles to end their season. The two teams played to a scoreless tie throughout regulation but then in the first period of overtime the Lakers scored the game-winner to move on.
Then, in the following game, Spencer-Van Etten/Candor ended their season in the Class D Regionals with a 3-1 loss to Cooperstown. Cooperstown went up 3-0 in the first half, while the Eagles could only manage one goal in the second.
Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.