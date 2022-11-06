Syracuse football loses third straight, falling to Pittsburgh 19-9

Syracuse running back Sean Tucker (34) looks to elude Pittsburgh defensive back Brandon Hill...
Syracuse running back Sean Tucker (34) looks to elude Pittsburgh defensive back Brandon Hill (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Pittsburgh, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)(Barry Reeger | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2022
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Rodney Hammond ran for a career-high 124 yards and a touchdown to lead Pitt past No. 22 Syracuse 19-9. The Panthers snapped a two-game losing streak by relying heavily on Hammond, who was filling in for injured starter Israel Abanikanda.

Pitt’s defense made it tough on Syracuse redshirt freshman quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson in his first career start. The Panthers sacked Del Rio-Wilson six times while limiting the Orange to 145 total yards. Pitt improved to 5-4 with the win. Syracuse dropped to 6-3 following its third straight loss.

