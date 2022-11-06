Syracuse football loses third straight, falling to Pittsburgh 19-9

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Rodney Hammond ran for a career-high 124 yards and a touchdown to lead Pitt past No. 22 Syracuse 19-9. The Panthers snapped a two-game losing streak by relying heavily on Hammond, who was filling in for injured starter Israel Abanikanda.

Pitt’s defense made it tough on Syracuse redshirt freshman quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson in his first career start. The Panthers sacked Del Rio-Wilson six times while limiting the Orange to 145 total yards. Pitt improved to 5-4 with the win. Syracuse dropped to 6-3 following its third straight loss.

