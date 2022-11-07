9 arrested in drug bust at Oneonta motel

ONEONTA (WBNG) -- Nine arrests were made following a drug bust at the Budget Inn Motel in the Town of Oneonta.

According to a press release from New York State Police Saturday, an investigation conducted by Troop C Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team and the City of Oneonta Police Department began after numerous complaints of drug activity and overdose investigations.

Search warrants were executed on Thursday, Nov. 3 and Friday, Nov. 4t at the motel located on State Route 23.

The nine individuals arrested are being charged with A-II Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the second degree, B Felony Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the third degree, E Felony Criminal Nuisance in the first degree and A Misdemeanor Criminal Trespass in the second degree.

The items seized included approximately 14 grams of methamphetamine, 3.5 grams of cocaine, 130 grams of heroin and fentanyl, 5 grams of crack cocaine, 100 individual glassine envelopes of heroin packaged for sale, 86.5 grams of ecstasy pills, syringes loaded with heroin and fentanyl, Suboxone strips, Clonazepam pills as well as unidentified pills, packaging materials and scales.

The investigation is on-going.

