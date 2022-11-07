Binghamton women’s soccer loses America East Championship in penalty kicks to New Hampshire

VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - On Sunday afternoon the Binghamton women’s soccer team hosted New Hampshire for the America East Championship and after playing to a 4-4 draw through two overtimes, the Bearcats lost 3-2 in penalty kicks.

The scoring got started right away as New Hampshire’s Meghan Guarente put her team up 1-0 just eight minutes in. Binghamton managed a quick response though, as Maya Anand netted a goal less than two minutes later.

For the rest of the first half though, New Hampshire dominated. Guarente, Emily Bini, and Gudrun Haralz all scored for the Wildcats as they went into halftime up 4-1.

In the second half, Binghamton mounted a comeback. Lexi Vegoda scored twice in three minutes and then with just six minutes to go in the game Samiya Reid scored the equalizer.

The two teams then played two overtime periods with neither team scoring. Then in the penalty kicks, New Hampshire won it in the fifth frame as Abbi Maier scored the game-winner to give the Wildcats the America East Championship.

Binghamton ends their season 9-5-5 and finished as runners-up in the conference.

