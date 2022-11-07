Election day is today; who’s on the ballot?

(WBNG) -- The Midterm Election is today, Polls opened at 6 a.m. and will close at 9 p.m.

Voters are going to the polls to decide who the next governor of New York State will be, who will represent them in the newly drawn 19th Congressional District, who the next sheriff of Broome County will be and more.

If you are registered to vote in New York, you can use this tool on the New York State Board of Elections website to see where your designated polling site is.

Posted below are some major races WBNG 12 News will follow:

New York Governor:

Kathy Hochul, D, I

Lee Zeldin, R

New York Attorney General:

Letitia James, D, I

Michael Henry, R

United States Senator, New York:

Chuck Schumer, D, I

Joe Pinion, R

Diane Sare, IND

NY-19 Congressional:

Josh Riley, D

Marc Molinaro, R

NY-23 Congressional:

Max Della Pia, D

Nick Langworthy, R

NY-52 State Senate:

Lea Webb, D

Rich David, R

NY-51 State Senate:

Eric Ball, D

Peter Oberacker, R

NY-123 State Assembly:

Donna Lupardo, D, I

Sophia Resciniti, R

Broome County Sheriff:

Kate Newcomb, D

Fred Akshar, R

New York Comptroller:

Tom DiNapoli, D, I

Paul Rodriguez, R

United States Senator, Pennsylvania:

John Fetterman, D

Mehmet Oz, R

Town of Union Supervisor:

Lori Wahila, D

Robert Mack, R

Delhi County Court Judge:

Andrew VanBuren, D

John Hubbard, R

All elections in Broome County can be found by going to the Board of Elections website.

12 News will cover the Midterm Election online as well as its 5, 5:30, 6, 10 and 11 p.m. newscasts Tuesday evening as well as continuing coverage on 12 News’ early morning newscasts at 5, 5:30, 6 and 6:30 a.m. newscasts on Wednesday.

