Election day is tomorrow; who’s on the ballot?

(Arizona's Family)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- The Midterm Election is Tuesday.

Voters will go to the polls to decide who the next governor of New York State will be, who will represent them in the newly drawn 19th Congressional District, who the next sheriff of Broome County will be and more.

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. If you are registered to vote in New York, you can use this tool on the New York State Board of Elections website to see where your designated polling site is.

Posted below are some major races WBNG 12 News will follow tomorrow night:

New York Governor:

  • Kathy Hochul, D, I
  • Lee Zeldin, R

New York Attorney General:

  • Letitia James, D, I
  • Michael Henry, R

United States Senator, New York:

  • Chuck Schumer, D, I
  • Joe Pinion, R
  • Diane Sare, IND

NY-19 Congressional:

  • Josh Riley, D
  • Marc Molinaro, R

NY-23 Congressional:

  • Max Della Pia, D
  • Nick Langworthy, R

NY-52 State Senate:

  • Lea Webb, D
  • Rich David, R

NY-51 State Senate:

  • Eric Ball, D
  • Peter Oberacker, R

NY-123 State Assembly:

  • Donna Lupardo, D, I
  • Sophia Resciniti, R

Broome County Sheriff:

  • Kate Newcomb, D
  • Fred Akshar, R

New York Comptroller:

  • Tom DiNapoli, D, I
  • Paul Rodriguez, R

United States Senator, Pennsylvania:

  • John Fetterman, D
  • Mehmet Oz, R

Town of Union Supervisor:

  • Lori Wahila, D
  • Robert Mack, R

Delhi County Court Judge:

  • Andrew VanBuren, D
  • John Hubbard, R

All elections in Broome County can be found by going to the Board of Elections website.

12 News will cover the Midterm Election online as well as its 5, 5:30, 6, 10 and 11 p.m. newscasts Tuesday evening as well as continuing coverage on 12 News’ early morning newscasts at 5, 5:30, 6 and 6:30 a.m. newscasts on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

9 arrested in drug bust at Oneonta motel
A 6-year-old boy is recovering after losing both feet in a lawn mower accident.
Child recovering after losing both feet in lawn mower accident
Lee Zeldin holds GOTV rally in Broome County Nov. 6.
Gubernatorial Candidate Lee Zeldin comes to Broome County, holds GOTV rally with republicans
A new media and arts center possibly coming to greater Binghamton
Akshar, Newcomb face off to become new head of Broome County Sheriff’s Office

Latest News

Lee Zeldin holds GOTV rally in Broome County Nov. 6.
Gubernatorial Candidate Lee Zeldin comes to Broome County, holds GOTV rally with republicans
Della Pia, Langworthy discuss congressional ahead of Election Day
Akshar, Newcomb face off to become new head of Broome County Sheriff’s Office
Resciniti, incumbent Lupardo battle for seat in state assembly