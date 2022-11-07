Gubernatorial Candidate Lee Zeldin comes to Broome County, holds GOTV rally with republicans

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) - Ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm, Gubernatorial Candidate Lee Zeldin, a republican, made his way to Johnson City Sunday, Nov. 6.

Joined by other republicans on the ballot, they held a Get Out the Vote rally outside the Oakdale Commons.

Some of the other attendees were Allison Esposito, Marc Molinaro, Fred Akshar, Rich David, Sofia Resciniti, and others.

Zeldin, when forecasting a win Nov. 8, mentioned some of what he would like to accomplish during his first 100 minutes, not 100 days.

“On day one, we are going to declare a crime emergency here in the state of New York,” said Zeldin. “We are going to suspend New York’s castle spell law, HALT Act, raise the age, less is more, and the discovery law changes. We are going to suspend those laws and force them to come to the table.”

Esposito left a career in law enforcement to rally behind Zeldin as lieutenant governor.

When she addressed the Broome County crowd, she described Zeldin as a candidate with a vision and one who is looking after New York as a whole.

“A man with a clear vision on how to restore New York State back to glory... The understanding that this is public service,” said Esposito.

On Nov. 8, polls close at 9 p.m.

