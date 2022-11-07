Hochul announces $96M to increase safety for places at risk of hate crime attacks

ALBANY, NY (WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced Monday the opening of applications for $50 million to strengthen safety and security measures at nonprofit, community-based organizations that are at risk of hate crimes.

In addition to this, Hochul also announced $46 million, $38.8 million for the New York City metro area and the remainder for the rest of the state, in federal funding for 240 nonprofits across the state that face an increased risk of a terrorist attack.

The funding will go toward increasing security at the nonprofit’s and organizations’ facilities.

“Hate has no place in New York, and we will continue to support organizations that are most vulnerable to vicious and violent attacks,” Governor Hochul said. “With this new round of unprecedented funding, these at-risk facilities will be able to fund safety precautions, including cybersecurity projects, to protect vulnerable people from those who would lash out against them due to their ideology, belief or mission.”

Hochul noted that the funding was announced as “hate and bias incidents persist throughout New York and federal authorities have warned of security threats in neighboring states targeting faith-based institutions.”

The organizations receiving funding are allowed to use grants for detailing security risk management, continuity of operations, and incident response; physical security enhancement equipment, and inspection and screening systems; active shooter training, and security training for employees, members or the congregation; response exercises; and contracted security personnel.

Eligibility requirements can be found here. The State Division of Criminal Justice Services will accept applications for up to $50,000 per project.

