Hundreds of students compete in Broome-Tioga BOCES Engineering Day

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Hundreds of students from 17 local school districts will participate in Broome-Tioga BOCES Engineering Day from Monday, Nov. 7 through Wednesday, Nov. 9.

The students compete to create the best functional Rube Goldberg-like machine using only a set of everyday materials provided for the project.

“It’s where we make something like levers and simple machines to make something that can light up a light bulb, and it’s a lot of fun,” said BOCES Evertech and Binghamton High School student Jadon Kittle.

The teams are given around two hours to design and build their machine. Students are unaware of what materials will be given to them ahead of time -- creating a bit of a challenge.

“We just got a big box filled with around a hundred items that had everything from paperclips to lightbulbs and circuits and foam,” said Maine-Endwell High School student Ayla Hecker. “We went in there blind and tried to create the best machine.”

Students must use their academic skills through science and math to create their machines while working as a team, which Kittle said will help translate into real-life job skills.

“It shows you careers that you can do in the future that also pay very well, such as things in small and large construction, engineering, architecture and design,” he said.

Day one of the three day event brought in 56 teams of over 200 high school students.

However, Engineering Day is not only limited to higher grade levels. Middle school and elementary school students will also participate.

“It’s really cool to see them think outside the box so to speak, and see what they can create following the rubric,” said Broome-Tioga BOCES P-Tech and New Visions Assistant Principal, Penny Connolly. “It’s truly exciting to see even what our young middle school and younger kids can produce.”

Judges of the competition come from local businesses such as the Raymond Corporation, Lockheed Martin and BAE. The winning teams receive medals for their creations.

