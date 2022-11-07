Man indicted on murder charge dies at Broome County Correctional Facility

DICKINSON (WBNG) -- Broome County Sheriff David Harder confirmed the death of an inmate at the Broome County Correctional Facility.

According to Harder, Mitchell C. Lindow was found in a dorm around 7 a.m. Friday. Harder noted that other inmates were in the dorm with him and he was not alone.

Lindow was last seen alive around 3:30 a.m. when he got up from his dorm to use the bathroom. Harder said that he died sometime between then and 7 a.m.

The cause of Lindow’s death is not known, Harder said. It remains under investigation.

Lindow was awaiting trial in connection to the stabbing death of David Royes on Dec. 2, 2021. Royes was killed during an apparent burglary on Main Street in Binghamton. He was stabbed multiple times.

Lindow was indicted on a murder charge.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for more information.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.