Man indicted on murder charge dies at Broome County Correctional Facility

By WBNG Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKINSON (WBNG) -- Broome County Sheriff David Harder confirmed the death of an inmate at the Broome County Correctional Facility.

According to Harder, Mitchell C. Lindow was found in a dorm around 7 a.m. Friday. Harder noted that other inmates were in the dorm with him and he was not alone.

Lindow was last seen alive around 3:30 a.m. when he got up from his dorm to use the bathroom. Harder said that he died sometime between then and 7 a.m.

The cause of Lindow’s death is not known, Harder said. It remains under investigation.

Lindow was awaiting trial in connection to the stabbing death of David Royes on Dec. 2, 2021. Royes was killed during an apparent burglary on Main Street in Binghamton. He was stabbed multiple times.

Lindow was indicted on a murder charge.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for more information.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

9 arrested in drug bust at Oneonta motel
A 6-year-old boy is recovering after losing both feet in a lawn mower accident.
Child recovering after losing both feet in lawn mower accident
Lee Zeldin holds GOTV rally in Broome County Nov. 6.
Gubernatorial Candidate Lee Zeldin comes to Broome County, holds GOTV rally with republicans
Akshar, Newcomb face off to become new head of Broome County Sheriff’s Office
A new media and arts center possibly coming to greater Binghamton

Latest News

Gubernatorial Candidate Lee Zeldin comes to Broome County, holds GOTV rally with republicans
Gubernatorial Candidate Lee Zeldin comes to Broome County, holds GOTV rally with republicans
Hochul announces $96M to increase safety for places at risk of hate crime attacks
Molinaro and Riley
Molinaro, Riley to compete for new 19th Congressional District
Election day is tomorrow; who’s on the ballot?