Molinaro, Riley to compete for new 19th Congressional District

(WBNG) -- On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Democratic Candidate Josh Riley and Republican Candidate Marc Molinaro will compete to represent New York’s newly drawn 19th Congressional District.

Josh Riley is an Endicott native who got his start in public service as a staff assistant in Congressman Maurice Hinchey’s office. He worked on the Labor & Pensions Committee for U.S. Senator Ted Kennedy, served as General Counsel to U.S. Senator Al Franken on the Senate Judiciary Committee, and as Law Clerk for Judge Kim Wardlaw on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit in California.

Riley is an attorney in private legal practice.

His oppenent, Marc Molinaro, resides in Dutchess County. In 1994, Molinaro was elected to public office at age 18 -- serving on the Village of Tivoli Board of Trustees. He was elected the youngest mayor in the nation at age 19 and served on the Dutchess County legislature for several years.

Molinaro was elected to represent the New York State Assembly District 103 in 2006 and has served as Dutchess County Executive for nearly a decade.

After the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, 50% of voters said they are more motivated to vote in this year’s Midterm Elections, according to a recent survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation.

When it comes to this issue, Molinaro said he would not support a national ban.

“I don’t support a national ban and would not vote to enact a national ban,” he said. “I also think there ought to be some limitations on late-term abortion -- of course rape and incest, which of course incest is rape and it is a crime, and the life of the mother needs to be preserved.”

Riley said, if elected, he would work to sponsor the Women’s Health Protection Act to restore and codify Roe into law.

“Women should make these decisions,” said Riley. “Abortion is healthcare and healthcare decisions for women are women’s decisions to make alone.”

While President Joe Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness program remains on hold as a federal appeals court considers legal action by six GOP-led states, both candidates shared their stance -- saying they don’t necessarily agree with President Biden’s student debt relief plan.

Instead, Molinaro advocated making higher education more affordable to students.

“The right answer is to stop subsidizing high tuition,” said Molinaro. “The federal government should stop giving tax dollars to institutions who continue to force and increase the cost of tuition.”

On the other hand, Riley said he would like to push for more vocational and technical education.

“I’m really focused on career and technical education, vocational programs and apprenticeship programs,” he said. “I don’t believe that a four-year college degree and all the debt that comes with that should be the price of admission to the middle class.”

During his career, Molinaro advocated for expanded mental health care and tackling the opioid epidemic. If elected, Molinaro said he plans to continue addressing these issues by creating an opioid response grant program, securing and intercepting at the borders and expanding access to treatment.

“I’d like to do what we did in Dutchess [County], but make sure we can do that nationwide,” said Molinaro. “I’ve spent the last decade in my home county building the most comprehensive network of community-based treatment and mental health services in the country. That’s 24 hours a day and seven days a week. Everyone should have access to a treatment center.”

Riley also advocated for mental health and addiction treatment during his time as General Counsel to Senator Franken. He helped usher a bill into law that provided funding for both addiction treatment and mental health programs.

“There was a really critically important treatment center that opened here in Broome County a few years ago using a combination of funds from the federal, state and local levels,” said Riley. “We need more of that in our communities because people who are struggling with addiction and mental health issues really should have the treatment in the community that they need.”

When it comes to addressing homelessness and access to affordable housing, Riley said he would encourage the implementation of a provision that was previously taken out of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. He said this provision would help build more affordable housing using local labor and local trades unions, as well as building housing in an environmentally friendly way.

“When I’m in Congress I’m going to advocate for that to be reinstated,” said Riley. “I’m going to push for that because it’s a way to create a lot of good jobs while addressing a big challenge that we’re facing in this community.”

Molinaro said as a member of Congress, he would work to build the coalition necessary to ensure there are enough emergency shelters, push to drive down property tax, and advocate to build more housing opportunities for middle-class and low-income families.

“It’s a mix of making sure there’s new construction, making sure there’s access to emergency shelters and then creating a housing development plan with local officials that will create affordable housing opportunities,” said Molinaro.

The polls will close at 9 p.m. on Election Day.

