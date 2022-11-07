Much colder for Election Day

By Connor Thompson
Published: Nov. 7, 2022
Tonight: Mainly clear skies and cold. It will be windy, with gusts nearing 25 MPH. Low: 33-39.

Tuesday: Sunny skies and cold. High: 47.

You'll need the heavier jackets as you head out to vote.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy skies and chilly. Low: 23-30.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 55. Low: 35.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 62. Low: 45.

Friday: Cloudy skies with showers late. High: 64. Low: 49.

Saturday: Rain showers during the morning. Temperatures fall throughout the day. High: 57. Low: 30.

Sunday: Very cold and cloudy with rain and snow showers. High: 40. Low: 26.

Monday: Very chilly and cloudy. High: 39. Low: 23.

Forecast Discussion:

A quiet weather pattern has set up shop overhead, which will lead to mainly clear skies tonight, with lows falling into the mid-to-upper 30s.

The clear conditions remain as we head into the rest of the week, but it will be significantly cooler for Election Day, with highs reaching the upper-40s.

Temperatures begin to warm back up, with highs by the end of the week reaching the mid-60s. A front from the west and moisture from the south will allow us to see some late day showers on Friday that will continue into the day Saturday.

Temperatures over the weekend and into the beginning of next week will fall, with highs by Monday struggling to reach the upper-30s.

