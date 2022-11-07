Not as warm

Still above average
wbng
wbng(wbng)
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 6:14 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, windy. High 62 (58-64) Wind W becoming NW 10-20 G25 mph

wbng
wbng(wbng)

A cold front gave us some showers last night. As the front moves out and high pressure

moves in, we’ll have mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will still be above average, just

not as warm as we were over the weekend.

Mostly sunny and cool Tuesday with seasonable temperatures.

Mostly sunny with above average temperatures Wednesday and Thursday.

A front moving in from the west and moisture moving in from the south will give us clouds and

showers Friday and Saturday. With cooler air moving in, we’ll have some mixed showers

Sunday.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 6-year-old boy is recovering after losing both feet in a lawn mower accident.
Child recovering after losing both feet in lawn mower accident
A new media and arts center possibly coming to greater Binghamton
Akshar, Newcomb face off to become new head of Broome County Sheriff’s Office
Lee Zeldin holds GOTV rally in Broome County Nov. 6.
Gubernatorial Candidate Lee Zeldin comes to Broome County, holds GOTV rally with republicans
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34

Latest News

Changes are coming to start week
Rain showers and mild air for Sunday
Mild air and gusty winds ahead
wbng
Warm, but windy