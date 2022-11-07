MONDAY: Mostly sunny, windy. High 62 (58-64) Wind W becoming NW 10-20 G25 mph

wbng (wbng)

A cold front gave us some showers last night. As the front moves out and high pressure

moves in, we’ll have mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will still be above average, just

not as warm as we were over the weekend.

Mostly sunny and cool Tuesday with seasonable temperatures.

Mostly sunny with above average temperatures Wednesday and Thursday.

A front moving in from the west and moisture moving in from the south will give us clouds and

showers Friday and Saturday. With cooler air moving in, we’ll have some mixed showers

Sunday.

