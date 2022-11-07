Not as warm
Still above average
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 6:14 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MONDAY: Mostly sunny, windy. High 62 (58-64) Wind W becoming NW 10-20 G25 mph
A cold front gave us some showers last night. As the front moves out and high pressure
moves in, we’ll have mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will still be above average, just
not as warm as we were over the weekend.
Mostly sunny and cool Tuesday with seasonable temperatures.
Mostly sunny with above average temperatures Wednesday and Thursday.
A front moving in from the west and moisture moving in from the south will give us clouds and
showers Friday and Saturday. With cooler air moving in, we’ll have some mixed showers
Sunday.
Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.