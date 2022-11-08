Binghamton men’s basketball blows by Cazenovia 87-56 in opening night win

VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton men’s basketball team handled Cazenovia College 87-56 in an opening night win.

Binghamton led 13-10 five minutes into the first half, but the Bearcats then went on a 14-3 run to pull away from the Wildcats.

It was an evenly balanced offensive attack for Binghamton as five different players scored in double figures. Tariq Balogun led the Bearcats with 17 points.

For Cazenovia, Kobe Bogart scored a game-high 23 points.

Next up, Binghamton travels to Marist this Saturday with tip-off at 7 p.m.

