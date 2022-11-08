Binghamton women’s basketball opens regular season with 63-46 win over Bloomsburg

VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton women’s basketball team began their regular season on Monday night with a 63-46 win over Bloomsburg.

The Bearcats led 21-18 at halftime, but then outscored Bloomsburg 25-10 in the third quarter to pull away for good.

Clare Traeger led the Bearcats with 16 points including going a perfect 10-for-10 from the free throw line. Camryn Fauria added 12 points off the bench.

For Bloomsburg Katelin Starr was the only player in double figures as she scored 14 points on 5-for-11 shooting.

Next up for Binghamton, they host Army on Thursday with tip-off at 7 p.m. at the Events Center.

