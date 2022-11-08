A cold and windy day

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, windy. High 48 (44-50) Wind N 10-20 mph

wbng (wbng)

High pressure gives us mostly sunny and seasonably cool temperatures Tuesday.

Mostly clear skies with patchy fog tonight.

Mostly sunny with above average temperatures Wednesday and Thursday.

A front moving in from the west and moisture moving in from the south will give us clouds and

showers Friday and Saturday. With cooler air moving in, we’ll have some mixed showers

Sunday.

We get partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies Monday, but it’s going to be cold with highs near 40.

