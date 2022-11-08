Heavy rain threat later this week

Tonight: Clear and chilly. Low: 24-31

Wednesday: Partly cloudy to sunny. High: 49-55

Wednesday: Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 32-38

Forecast Discussion:

Quiet and unseasonably mild weather continues through the next few days before much November-like temperatures return.

The big weather story this week will be the heavy rain threat Friday and Friday night as remnants of Nicole move into the area. Since this will be tropical-based rainfall, the rates could be heavy and with the vegetation and trees largely dormant now, and some storm drains possibly plugged due to fallen leaves and debris, a flash flood threat exists with rainfall amounts that could normally be handled in the warm season. Rainfall totals look to range from 1-3″ with the potential for higher totals locally. Please download the WBNG STORMTRACK 12 weather app for more information.

This storm passes us and much cooler weather returns with a chance of rain and snow Sunday. Temperatures Sunday through early next week will be in the 30s and 40s with lows in the 20s.

