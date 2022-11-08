Homer Brink students create Wall of Honor for local veterans

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- Veterans Day is just days away and some local students are honoring the area’s veterans early.

On Tuesday, students at Homer Brink Elementary School demonstrated their appreciation of veterans’ service to the country.

Kindergarten, first and second graders invited veterans from their own families to be honored as “everyday heroes.”

Along with honoring all veterans in attendance, students handed out certificates of recognition, performed songs, and thanked all veterans for the sacrifices they made.

“This was a great thing to be a part of today,” said Army Veteran Joe Kane, who was in attendance with his twin daughters. “It was hard to keep from having tears streaming down your face watching all the kids. It really seemed like they were into it. They were very respectful and it was a great way to spend the morning.”

“I do not want to see anyone go through what we have gone through as a veteran,” said Army Veteran Bryan Takacs. “But to stand up for our country and the kids and other adults who don’t know, it’s great. It’s great.”

Names of veterans, both in attendance and those who could not make it, were also displayed on a Wall of Honor at the school.

Homer Brink is part of the Maine-Endwell School District.

