KW Fitness hold 9th Push-Up Fundraiser for veterans

(WBNG)
By Connor Thompson
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VESTAL (WBNG) -- KW Fitness held its ninth annual Push-up Veterans fundraiser for the Southern Tier Veterans Support Group or STVSG.

Participants took part by doing as many push-ups as they could in 90 seconds. Donations were then raised, either by the number of push-ups done in the 90 seconds, or a flat amount.

Owner KW Fitness Kevin Webb said that they set a goal of $4,500, and so far, have raised $3,500. He said that he feels great about the gym’s relationship with the STVSG because of how, “We personally see the kind of impact it makes through the stories they tell,” about the community. Since the start of the event, Webb said that they have raised nearly $60,000 for the group.

President of the STVSG, Ben Margolius, said that this relationship has been beneficial for everyone. The STVSG has been around for 12 years, and the fundraiser started as a result of a friendship between him and Webb.

The STVSG helps veterans across 11 counties in the Southern Tier and three counties in the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania. Some services they assist with include helping with food, car repairs and finding housing. Margolius says that the housing issue is the biggest, but that they cover anything that’s necessary to help the veteran and their family get back and become productive members of the community.

If you are interested in donating directly to the STVSG, you can find a link to their website here on how to help.

KW Fitness also has its donation site available, which can be accessed here.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man indicted on murder charge dies at Broome County Correctional Facility
9 arrested in drug bust at Oneonta motel
Multiple injuries after early morning house fire in Binghamton
Lee Zeldin holds GOTV rally in Broome County Nov. 6.
Gubernatorial Candidate Lee Zeldin comes to Broome County, holds GOTV rally with republicans
Election day is today; who’s on the ballot?

Latest News

Election Day is here, and the results could have a profound impact on the final two years of...
Election 2022: Turbulent campaign season comes to a close
Voting is underway early in the morning on Election Day in New York City.
Election scrutiny high, but US votes without major hitches
With ‘Teddy Bear Clinic,’ crews hopes to ease children’s fears over EMS
Homer Brink students create Wall of Honor for local veterans