KW Fitness hold 9th Push-Up Fundraiser for veterans

VESTAL (WBNG) -- KW Fitness held its ninth annual Push-up Veterans fundraiser for the Southern Tier Veterans Support Group or STVSG.

Participants took part by doing as many push-ups as they could in 90 seconds. Donations were then raised, either by the number of push-ups done in the 90 seconds, or a flat amount.

Owner KW Fitness Kevin Webb said that they set a goal of $4,500, and so far, have raised $3,500. He said that he feels great about the gym’s relationship with the STVSG because of how, “We personally see the kind of impact it makes through the stories they tell,” about the community. Since the start of the event, Webb said that they have raised nearly $60,000 for the group.

President of the STVSG, Ben Margolius, said that this relationship has been beneficial for everyone. The STVSG has been around for 12 years, and the fundraiser started as a result of a friendship between him and Webb.

The STVSG helps veterans across 11 counties in the Southern Tier and three counties in the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania. Some services they assist with include helping with food, car repairs and finding housing. Margolius says that the housing issue is the biggest, but that they cover anything that’s necessary to help the veteran and their family get back and become productive members of the community.

If you are interested in donating directly to the STVSG, you can find a link to their website here on how to help.

KW Fitness also has its donation site available, which can be accessed here.

