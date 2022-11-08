Maine-Endwell Middle School students recognized for helping young student

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- Three eighth graders from Maine-Endwell Middle School are being recognized for helping a young student.

Nathan Kennedy, Liam McQuade and Colten Phillips said they were walking along Hooper Road from Maine-Endwell High School following the school’s homecoming parade on Saturday, Oct. 15.

The group said they spotted a crying boy walking alone near the intersection of Pheasant Lane. They comforted the child while they called School Resource Officer, Jody Kennedy, for assistance.

With the help of Homer Brink Assistant Principal Kara Mallery, the young boy was identified as a 4-year-old Homer Brink UPK student. His parents were contacted, and the child was reunited with his family.

“It could really ruin someone’s life if they can’t find their parents, or their parents lose their kid. It could break their heart,” said eighth grader Colten Phillips. “So, we just wanted to stop by and help that kid with what he needed and help him find his parents.”

Senator Fred Akshar honored all three students, as well as School Resource Officer Jody Kennedy and Homer Brink Assistant Principal Kara Mallery with a Commendation Award for helping the lost child return safely to his family.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.