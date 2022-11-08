Multiple injuries after early morning house fire in Binghamton

(Hailea Potter)
By Ellie Casterline
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 3:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Multiple injuries were reported after a fire at 83 Rush Ave. in Binghamton early Tuesday morning.

Broome County Dispatch tells 12 News that crews were called to the scene at midnight.

Multiple people were removed from the home and transported to the hospital.

Binghamton Fire Department, Binghamton Police and Superior Ambulance responded to the call.

A 12 News crew at the scene also reported that NYSEG had crews on the scene.

According to NYSEG, at around 1:30 a.m. there were 42 customers without power in the area. All power was restored by 2:30 a.m.

The blaze was knocked down by 12:45 a.m.

This is a developing story and 12 News will continue to update information as new details are available.

