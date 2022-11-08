Old IBM Country Club torn down after more than a decade of vacancy

By WBNG Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The demolition of the old IBM Country Club and Crocker Homestead on Watson Boulevard in Johnson City began Tuesday.

Crews began tearing down the graffitied and dilapidated building that was laid vacant after the 2006 Flood. Its official demolition was announced last month and in its place will be new affordable housing.

The Broome County Industrial Development Agency purchased the property in January 2022 and received multiple bids on what the site should become before housing was selected. Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said funding from the American Rescue Plan will be used to redevelop the site.

The old IBM Country County in August 2022.
The old IBM Country County in August 2022.(N/A)

In August, Garnar told 12 News the demolition was a step toward removing one of the county’s largest eyesores. He noted that the county was in desperate need of housing.

In May, the Town of Union engineering firm condemned the building citing the dangerous condition it was in.

Previously, efforts were attempted to preserve the Crocker Homestead from demolition.

