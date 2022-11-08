Shifting in reverse? Gas prices are on the rise again

The price change is about a 4-cent increase from last week and roughly 38 cents more than this...
The price change is about a 4-cent increase from last week and roughly 38 cents more than this time last year.(MGN Online)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 8:43 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The national average price of gas is inching upward again, hitting $3.80, according to AAA.

The price change is about a 4-cent increase from last week and roughly 38 cents more than this time last year.

Analysts said one reason for the recent increase in cost comes from the oil market, where a barrel of crude is more than $90 once again.

The least expensive gas in the United States is in Georgia, where the statewide average is nearly $3.13 per gallon.

California has the most expensive gas, where commuters are paying $5.45 per gallon.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man indicted on murder charge dies at Broome County Correctional Facility
9 arrested in drug bust at Oneonta motel
Multiple injuries after early morning house fire in Binghamton
Lee Zeldin holds GOTV rally in Broome County Nov. 6.
Gubernatorial Candidate Lee Zeldin comes to Broome County, holds GOTV rally with republicans
Election day is tomorrow; who’s on the ballot?

Latest News

A still image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's GOES Image Viewer...
Nicole strengthens into tropical storm, churns toward Bahamas, Florida coast
FILE: Students walk around the campus of State University of New York College at Oneonta on...
Hospitalizations of young adults for eating disorders grew during pandemic, study says
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning numbers for $2.04B Powerball drawn after delay
British actor Leslie Phillips is pictured in this photo from July 20, 2011. The actor, best...
Leslie Phillips, ‘Carry On’ star, voice of Sorting Hat, dies
This combination of photos shows Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democratic candidate...
Fetterman, Oz in bruising US Senate race in Pennsylvania