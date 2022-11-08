Skeletal remains found in Elmira

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ELMIRA, NY (WBNG) -- The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of human remains, it announced Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office said hunters in a wooded area found the body off Bowlby Road in the Town of Elmira.

The remains were skeletal in nature, the sheriff’s office said. Due to the condition the body was found in, authorities were unable to identify the sex or age of the person.

The sheriff’s office noted that the body was dressed for warm weather. They were wearing a possibly black t-shirt, a pair of black Russel Athletics French Terry Joggers with a 28 to the 30-inch inseam and black colored Kizik size 10.5 sneakers.

Anyone with information about the identity of the subject is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 607-737-2933.

