Telling ‘her’story: Mission 14 of the Twin Tiers Honor Flight

WASHINGTON D.C. (WBNG) -- Mission 14 was not your average trip for the Twin Tiers Honor Flight.

This past weekend, the buses to Washington D.C. were filled with all female veterans, guardians and staff, making it a history making moment for the organization.

“I was honored to be asked about Honor Flight because to me it’s the first time that people have recognized that women serve their country in many different ways,” said Army Veteran Laura Terriquez-Kasey who served during the Gulf War and War on Terror.

The trip began with a motorcycle sendoff provided by The Punishers, The Guardian Belles Nationals, American Legion Riders, as well as Women in the Wind led by female officers from the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

They also received some words of wisdom from 101-year-old WWII Veteran Harold Gary.

The first stop in our nation’s capital was the Navy Memorial and Musuem

The group then made their way to the Lincoln Memorial, Korean War Memorial, and Vietnam Wall where they were able to complete etchings of those they knew.

Many stopped to see the Vietnam Women’s Memorial, a personal moment for those who related to the women cast in bronze.

“Everything is so beautiful,” said Vietnam Army Veteran Rose Faughnan. “I’ve never been to D.C. before, so this was really special.”

The next stop was the Marine Corps Memorial, a towering replica of the Pulitzer Prize winning Photo of Iwo Jima. They had their final stop of the day at the Air Force Memorial.

After dinner, the Vietnam Veterans received lapel pins as part of a Vietnam War Commemoration Ceremony, a moment to receive recognition they did not get when returning home while they served.

The evening also included the gifting of handmade quilts and beautiful wooden hearts.

“It was very emotional,” said Vietnam Army Veteran Elise Doetsch. “It’s just been a wonderful, wonderful trip.”

Day two began was a stop at the WWII Memorial before heading to Arlington National Cemetery. While there the women witnessed the Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Four women also participated in a wreath laying ceremony.

“It was the most wonderful, magnificent thing that’s ever happened to me,” said Air Force Veteran Mary Lou Mcavoy who served during the Korean War.

Before boarding the bus, a group of students stopped to thank the veterans for their service with handshakes and hugs.

The final stop of the trip was the women’s memorial and museum where many found their own stories in the archives and reflected on the legacy of those before them.”

“It’s just a once in a lifetime thing,” said Vietnam Army Veteran Norma Bergmann. “I’m just so honored and humbled by the reception that we’ve had.”

The women arrived home to a hero’s welcome as family, friends, and the community came to the American Legion, the stars and stripes waving in abundance.

