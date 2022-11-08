Top Five Plays of the Week (11-7-22)

By Jackson Neill
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) - Check out the top five plays of the week in the video above:

#5 - Binghamton women’s soccer goalie Nicole Scott makes the game-clinching save in penalty kicks to beat Albany

#4 - Susquehanna Valley running back Anthony DiRosa makes a spin move during his team’s loss to Waverly

#3 - Delhi running back Luke Schnabel takes a pass for a touchdown during his team’s win over Walton

#2 - Norwich defender Kyle Linger scores on a fumble return during his team’s win over Windsor

#1 - Johnson City defender Qsan Tucker returns a fumble for a touchdown in his team’s loss to Maine-Endwell

