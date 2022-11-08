Visions Federal Credit Union holds inaugural veteran’s expo

6
6(wbng)
By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 9:20 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- In honor of Veterans Day, on Nov. 7, the Visions Federal Credit Union in partnership with the Visions Veteran’s Memorial Arena held their inaugural Veterans Expo which they said will help all Veterans.

Mandi DeHate, A.V.P. of Marketing for Visions Federal Credit Union, said this free community fair will help support veteran causes while giving them the opportunity to learn more about veterans’ health care, financial services, personal enrichment, employment and more.

“I think it’s very rewarding, veterans are such a special part of our community, and they need to be rewarded, they need to be celebrated so this is a very small way we can bring those resources together for them and hopefully they can take advantage,” said Mandi DeHate.

DeHate said many veterans are not aware of the benefits available to them, which is why holding this event is a great opportunity to learn more about local service and resources.

She said they are planning to hold this event every November and can’t wait for guest to see what they have instore for next year.

