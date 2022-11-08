With ‘Teddy Bear Clinic,’ crews hopes to ease children’s fears over EMS

(Kayla Madison)
By Kayla Madison
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CANDOR (WBNG) -- The Emergency Squad of Candor took time on Tuesday to expose children from the Candor Playgroup Storytime to EMS in a safe and happy environment with a “Teddy Bear Clinic.”

Oftentimes, young children’s first experiences with an ambulance or EMS are in a serious and scary situation.

The Candor EMS Chief Operational Officer Curtis Hammond said it’s important for children to know EMS workers are there to help and not frighten them.

Hammond also said since recently becoming in service 24/7, they are able to take more time to build positive relationships with the community.

Participants each brought a stuffed animal for the emergency crew to show them how they take blood pressure and put on band-aids in a fun way after storytime. The children were then able to take a ride on a gurney and explore the inside of an ambulance.

The event was in partnership with the Family Resource Centers of Tioga County.

Cornell Co-Op Extension Tioga County Parent Educator Donna Gibson said this event gave children a chance to get an expectation of how helpful emergency crews are.

“I feel that the volunteers for the EMS or any fire department can make the children or families calm in a scary situation,” said Gibson.

To visit the Candor EMS website, follow this link.

