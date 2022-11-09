Akshar leads race for Broome County Sheriff

(WBNG)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:18 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- With 130 of 130 Election Districts reporting, Republican Candidate Fred Akshar leads the race for Broome County Sheriff, according to the Broome County Board of Elections.

Akshar has 41,410 votes. His opponent, Democrat Kate Newcomb, has 24,562 votes.

The results are not official until they are certified.

For full election results, click here.

