David concedes to Webb in race for NY-52 State Senate

(WBNG) -- Republican Rich David has conceded to Democrat Lea Webb in the race for NY-52 State Senate.

David highlighted the work he and Webb have accomplished when they both served as mayor and councilwoman in Binghamton, respectively, in his concession speech.

“I want to congratulate Lea Webb on her victory in the 52nd District race. We spoke earlier today, and while there are still absentee and affidavit ballots to be processed, it appears we’ll fall just short,” David said. “This campaign has been a whirlwind, as the district lines changed more than half a dozen times. Nonetheless, I’m proud of the thousands of Democrats and Independents who crossed party lines to support our campaign. As Binghamton’s Mayor, we accomplished so much. We cut taxes, improved neighborhoods and revitalized our local economy. We wanted to bring that same prosperity and common sense approach to state government.”

Webb held a slight lead over David after all 222 Electoral Districts reported early Wednesday morning. Webb held 49.8% of the vote compared to David’s 48.4%. According to the New York State Board of Elections, less than 1,500 votes separated the two.

The former councilwoman declared victory over her opponent as the results were finalized.

Webb told 12 News that she knew she was destined to make a difference at a young age.

“My mom took this picture of me when I was three years old and I had a shirt on that said kids are people too and I knew from a very young age because of my parents the importance and the necessity to lift each other up,” she said.

