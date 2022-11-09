A gradual warming trend

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 56 (50-58) Wind S 5-10 mph

wbng (wbng)

High pressure gives us mostly sunny again today. Temperatures will be a few degrees above

average. Skies will be mostly clear tonight.

Mostly sunny with above average temperatures Thursday. Clouds increase Thursday night.

A front moving in from the west and moisture associated with T.S. Nicole, moving in from the south,

will give us clouds, rain and thunderstorms Friday into Saturday. The rain could be heavy with

accumulations of 1-3″.

As the front/lows exit cooler air will be moving in. We’ll have some lingering mixed showers

Sunday.

We get partly cloudy skies Monday and Tuesday, but it’s going to be cold with highs near 40.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.