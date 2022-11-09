A gradual warming trend
Rain is on the way!
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:41 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 56 (50-58) Wind S 5-10 mph
High pressure gives us mostly sunny again today. Temperatures will be a few degrees above
average. Skies will be mostly clear tonight.
Mostly sunny with above average temperatures Thursday. Clouds increase Thursday night.
A front moving in from the west and moisture associated with T.S. Nicole, moving in from the south,
will give us clouds, rain and thunderstorms Friday into Saturday. The rain could be heavy with
accumulations of 1-3″.
As the front/lows exit cooler air will be moving in. We’ll have some lingering mixed showers
Sunday.
We get partly cloudy skies Monday and Tuesday, but it’s going to be cold with highs near 40.
