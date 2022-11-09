Hochul declares victory in race for New York Governor

(WBNG) -- Democrat Kathy Hochul has declared victory in the race for New York Governor.

In a tweet, the incumbent said, “I’m deeply honored to be elected Governor of New York State.”

BREAKING: I’m deeply honored to be elected Governor of the State of New York. pic.twitter.com/74NRknL0XM — Kathy Hochul (@KathyHochul) November 9, 2022

As of 11:30 p.m., with 10,007 of 14,296 Election Districts reporting, Hochul has 2,284,774 votes.

Her opponent, Republican Candidate Lee Zeldin, has 1,775,460 votes.

The results are not official until they are certified.

For full election results, click here.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.