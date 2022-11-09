Hochul declares victory in race for New York Governor

(WBNG)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:31 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- Democrat Kathy Hochul has declared victory in the race for New York Governor.

In a tweet, the incumbent said, “I’m deeply honored to be elected Governor of New York State.”

As of 11:30 p.m., with 10,007 of 14,296 Election Districts reporting, Hochul has 2,284,774 votes.

Her opponent, Republican Candidate Lee Zeldin, has 1,775,460 votes.

The results are not official until they are certified.

For full election results, click here.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man indicted on murder charge dies at Broome County Correctional Facility
9 arrested in drug bust at Oneonta motel
Multiple injuries after early morning house fire in Binghamton
Lee Zeldin holds GOTV rally in Broome County Nov. 6.
Gubernatorial Candidate Lee Zeldin comes to Broome County, holds GOTV rally with republicans
Election day is today; who’s on the ballot?

Latest News

Akshar leads race for Broome County Sheriff
Election Day is here, and the results could have a profound impact on the final two years of...
LIVE: Tough fight for Congress as 1st Democratic incumbent falls
Voting is underway early in the morning on Election Day in New York City.
Election scrutiny high, but US votes without major hitches
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer reelected in New York