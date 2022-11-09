Hochul declares victory in race for New York Governor
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:31 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- Democrat Kathy Hochul has declared victory in the race for New York Governor.
In a tweet, the incumbent said, “I’m deeply honored to be elected Governor of New York State.”
As of 11:30 p.m., with 10,007 of 14,296 Election Districts reporting, Hochul has 2,284,774 votes.
Her opponent, Republican Candidate Lee Zeldin, has 1,775,460 votes.
The results are not official until they are certified.
