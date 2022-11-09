Islanders ride big third period to take down Rangers 4-3 on Tuesday night

NEW YORK (AP) — Adam Pelech, Brock Nelson, and Anders Lee scored third-period goals as the New York Islanders rallied for another comeback victory, 4-3 over the rival New York Rangers. The Rangers were ahead 3-1 heading into the third at Madison Square Garden before Pelech scored his first of the season 14 seconds into the period.

Nelson tied it with his fifth at 12:46 on the power play before Lee put the Islanders ahead at 14:30 with his eighth goal. Semyon Varlamov made 37 saves for the Islanders, who won for the seventh time in eight games.

