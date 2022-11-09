Islanders ride big third period to take down Rangers 4-3 on Tuesday night

New York Islanders' Anders Lee (27) celebrates with Mathew Barzal, Noah Dobson (8), Oliver...
New York Islanders' Anders Lee (27) celebrates with Mathew Barzal, Noah Dobson (8), Oliver Wahlstrom (26) and Alexander Romanov (28) after scoring the game winning goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in New York. The Islanders won 4-3. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(FRANK FRANKLIN II | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:59 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Adam Pelech, Brock Nelson, and Anders Lee scored third-period goals as the New York Islanders rallied for another comeback victory, 4-3 over the rival New York Rangers. The Rangers were ahead 3-1 heading into the third at Madison Square Garden before Pelech scored his first of the season 14 seconds into the period.

Nelson tied it with his fifth at 12:46 on the power play before Lee put the Islanders ahead at 14:30 with his eighth goal. Semyon Varlamov made 37 saves for the Islanders, who won for the seventh time in eight games.

