Langworthy leads race for NY-23 Congressional District

(WBNG)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 12:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- Republican Nick Langworthy leads the race for the NY-23 Congressional District, according to the New York State Board of Elections.

With 667 of 667 Election Districts reporting, Langworthy has 189,022 votes. His opponent, Democrat Max Della Pia, has 101,643 votes.

The results are not official until they are certified.

For full election results, click here.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man indicted on murder charge dies at Broome County Correctional Facility
9 arrested in drug bust at Oneonta motel
Multiple injuries after early morning house fire in Binghamton
Missing Massachusetts kayaker found dead in Otsego County
The demolition of the old IBM Country Club and Crocker Homestead on Watson Boulevard in Johnson...
Old IBM Country Club torn down after more than a decade of vacancy

Latest News

This combination of photos shows Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democratic candidate...
Fetterman, Oz in bruising US Senate race in Pennsylvania
Election Day is here, and the results could have a profound impact on the final two years of...
LIVE: Dems hold key governors’ mansions, suburban House districts
Voting is underway early in the morning on Election Day in New York City.
Amid intense scrutiny, Americans vote with no major hitches
Mack leads race for Town of Union Supervisor
Molinaro leads race for new NY-19 Congressional District