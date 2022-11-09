Langworthy leads race for NY-23 Congressional District

(WBNG) -- Republican Nick Langworthy leads the race for the NY-23 Congressional District, according to the New York State Board of Elections.

With 667 of 667 Election Districts reporting, Langworthy has 189,022 votes. His opponent, Democrat Max Della Pia, has 101,643 votes.

The results are not official until they are certified.

For full election results, click here.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.