Lupardo leads race for NY-123 Assembly

(WBNG) -- Democrat Donna Lupardo leads the race for the NY-123 Assembly seat, according to the New York State Board of Elections.

With 86 of 86 Election Districts reporting as of midnight on Wednesday, incumbent Lupardo has 21,653 votes. Her opponent, Republican Sophia Resciniti, has 17,715 votes.

The results are not official until they are certified.

