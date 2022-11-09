Mack leads race for Town of Union Supervisor

(WBNG)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 12:40 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION (WBNG) -- Republican Robert Mack is leading the race for Town of Union Supervisor, according to the Broome County Board of Elections.

With 38 of 38 Election Districts reporting, Mack has 10,131 votes. His opponent, Democrat Lori Wahila, has 8,666 votes.

The results are not official until they are certified.

For full election results, click here.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man indicted on murder charge dies at Broome County Correctional Facility
9 arrested in drug bust at Oneonta motel
Multiple injuries after early morning house fire in Binghamton
Missing Massachusetts kayaker found dead in Otsego County
The demolition of the old IBM Country Club and Crocker Homestead on Watson Boulevard in Johnson...
Old IBM Country Club torn down after more than a decade of vacancy

Latest News

This combination of photos shows Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democratic candidate...
Fetterman, Oz in bruising US Senate race in Pennsylvania
Election Day is here, and the results could have a profound impact on the final two years of...
LIVE: Dems hold key governors’ mansions, suburban House districts
Voting is underway early in the morning on Election Day in New York City.
Amid intense scrutiny, Americans vote with no major hitches
Molinaro leads race for new NY-19 Congressional District