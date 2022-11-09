Mack leads race for Town of Union Supervisor

UNION (WBNG) -- Republican Robert Mack is leading the race for Town of Union Supervisor, according to the Broome County Board of Elections.

With 38 of 38 Election Districts reporting, Mack has 10,131 votes. His opponent, Democrat Lori Wahila, has 8,666 votes.

The results are not official until they are certified.

