Man turns $30 scratch-off ticket into $3 million prize

A man in North Carolina recently cashed a $3 million winning scratch-off ticket.
A man in North Carolina recently cashed a $3 million winning scratch-off ticket.(The North Carolina Education Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Gray News) - A North Carolina man recently turned a scratch-off ticket into a $3 million prize.

According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, Carvent Webb purchased a $30 Fabulous Fortune scratch-off at a 7-Eleven on Mallard Creek Road in Charlotte.

Webb’s ticket ended up hitting the $3 million jackpot.

Lottery officials said Webb traveled to lottery headquarters in Raleigh earlier this week to collect his prize, choosing the lump-sum payout of $1.8 million.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, Webb walked with $1,272,722.

According to the lottery, the Fabulous Fortune scratch-off game debuted in July with six prizes worth $3 million along with 18 prizes valued at $100,000.

This week has been record-setting when it comes to lottery jackpots. According to The Associated Press, a Powerball ticket in Southern California won a record $2.04 billion jackpot on Tuesday after more than three months without anyone hitting that top prize.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man indicted on murder charge dies at Broome County Correctional Facility
9 arrested in drug bust at Oneonta motel
Multiple injuries after early morning house fire in Binghamton
Lee Zeldin holds GOTV rally in Broome County Nov. 6.
Gubernatorial Candidate Lee Zeldin comes to Broome County, holds GOTV rally with republicans
Election day is today; who’s on the ballot?

Latest News

Oberacker declares victory in race for NY-51 State Senate
Voting is underway early in the morning on Election Day in New York City.
Amid intense scrutiny, Americans vote with no major hitches
Election Day is here, and the results could have a profound impact on the final two years of...
LIVE: GOP, Democrats notch victories in competitive midterm races
Hues of red and blue color the dawn at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Control...
Vance wins Senate seat from Ohio; GOP pushes to break 1-party hold on Congress
Hochul declares victory in race for New York Governor