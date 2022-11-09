Missing Massachusetts kayaker found dead in Otsego County

(New York State Police)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) -- New York State Police said a missing kayaker has been found dead.

State Police confirmed with 12 News that the body of 47-year-old Frederick Mayock of Springfield, Mass. was found on Nov. 7. The specific location of where his body was found was not revealed.

Since his disappearance on Oct. 22, State Police asked businesses near Canadarago Lake and near the boat launch on State Highway 28 to review security or surveillance footage in search of a white kayak.

Police thanked all the agencies that assisted in the search.

