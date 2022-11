(WBNG) -- Republican Marc Molinaro is leading the race for the newly drawn NY-19 Congressional District.

With 642 of 642 Election Districts reporting, Molinaro has 142,653 votes. His opponent, Democrat Josh Riley, has 136,468 votes.

The results are not official until they are certified.

For full election results, click here.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.