Oberacker declares victory in race for NY-51 State Senate

(WBNG) -- Republican Peter Oberacker has declared victory in the race for NY-51 State Senate.

In a statement sent to 12 News, the incumbent said:

“This victory was the result of hard work by many and I am thrilled with the tremendous level of support, especially in new portions of the 51st Senate District. There is a great deal of work ahead and I look forward to partnering with the entire district to ensure our shared values and concerns are well represented in Albany.

“Throughout the campaign I have crisscrossed the new 51st Senate District, spending time with local elected officials, small business owners, and citizens. The feedback I received was clear – a change is needed in Albany. I will spearhead that transformation, fighting back against rising spending, higher taxes, policies that put criminals first, and a failure to recognize our Constitutional rights.

“In just a few short weeks the legislature will be back in session and there are significant issues on the horizon. We are losing people at a record pace and we need to turn that trend around by creating new opportunities for growth while making New York more affordable.”

“Citizens want the government to be accountable to their concerns – that is my belief as well. The enthusiastic and overwhelming Election Day support is proof positive that the voters and I are on the same page. I will be a strong voice for the new 51st Senate District in Albany and I look forward to growing the many partnerships I have already established while launching new ones as we work together to revitalize the Empire State.”

With 277 of 277 Election Districts reporting, Oberacker leads his Democratic opponent, Eric Ball, with 72,650 votes. Ball has 43,757 votes. That’s according to the New York State Board of Elections.

The results are not official until they are certified.

