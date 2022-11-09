Parlor City Vegan given national ‘Roast Boast Award’ by PETA

(WBNG) -- PETA has awarded Parlor City Vegan for the best plant-based holiday roast.

The “Roast Boast Award” by PETA is a national award. Parlor City Vegan received it for its Shaved House Made Juicy Roasted Seitan Turkey.

“We started small, and the response to our vegan comfort food options has been overwhelming,” said Parlor City Vegan Owner Sara Liu in a news release. “We’re so thankful for our loyal customers and are excited to continue making Binghamton a plant-forward food destination.”

The restaurant opened in 2016.

