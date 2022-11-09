Sabres fall at home to Arizona, 4-1

Arizona Coyotes defenseman Juuso Valimaki (4) and Buffalo Sabres right wing Alex Tuch (89)...
Arizona Coyotes defenseman Juuso Valimaki (4) and Buffalo Sabres right wing Alex Tuch (89) battle for position during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)(Jeffrey T. Barnes | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:59 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Karel Vejmelka made 32 saves to lead the Arizona Coyotes to a 4-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres. Lawson Crouse, Matias Maccelli, Clayton Keller and Liam O’Brien scored for Arizona. Tage Thompson scored for Buffalo. Eric Comrie made 20 saves.

Crouse opened the scoring just 23 seconds into the game following a mix-up by Buffalo defensemen Kale Clague and Owen Power. Maccelli quickly found Crouse for an easy goal from short range.

