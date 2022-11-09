Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer reelected in New York

(WBNG)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) -- U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer has been elected to a fifth term, easily defeating a little-known Republican political commentator.

Schumer is the Senate majority leader and will keep that post only if the Democrats retain control of the chamber after Tuesday’s election.

The New York Democrat was first elected to the Senate in 1998. He hasn’t faced a serious challenge since then.

His opponent this year was Republican Joe Pinion, a former host on the conservative network Newsmax who has never held elective office.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man indicted on murder charge dies at Broome County Correctional Facility
9 arrested in drug bust at Oneonta motel
Multiple injuries after early morning house fire in Binghamton
Lee Zeldin holds GOTV rally in Broome County Nov. 6.
Gubernatorial Candidate Lee Zeldin comes to Broome County, holds GOTV rally with republicans
Election day is today; who’s on the ballot?

Latest News

Voting is underway early in the morning on Election Day in New York City.
Election scrutiny high, but US votes without major hitches
Election Day is here, and the results could have a profound impact on the final two years of...
LIVE: Democrats beat Trump-backed GOP candidates in liberal states
This combination of photos shows Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democratic candidate...
Fetterman, Oz in bruising US Senate race in Pennsylvania
This combination of photos shows Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaking to reporters on Capitol...
Warnock, Walker push for outright Senate victory in Georgia