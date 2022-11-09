Sisterhood of Service: The bonds of Twin Tiers Honor Flight Mission 14

WASHINGTON (WBNG) -- Since the American Revolution, around 3 million women have served in the military.

This past weekend, the Twin Tiers Honor Flight put a spotlight on these women from across the Southern Tier of New York and the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania as part of Mission 14.

Among the veterans, were familiar faces for a group of six women who all served in the same unit.

“It was a medical unit, so we all have medical specialties,” said Jeanne Parshall, an Army Veteran. “Peggy and Joan are nurses, Ruth is a nurse, Nancy was X-ray, I [Jeannie] was an X-ray, and Sherry [worked in the] lab.”

While some of the women have different service records, as a group they traveled the world for humanitarian missions to places like Haiti and Bolivia.

“We weren’t included in certain missions because we were women,” said Parshall. “That has since changed tremendously, which we’re all grateful for.”

This trip to Washington was the first time many of the women had seen each other in decades, but you wouldn’t know it by listening to them.

“Some of us here were wackos!” joked Parshall.

“We’re pulling out the old photographs and the ‘don’t tell stories,’” replied fellow Army Veteran Peggy Phillips.

“I’m in charge of the photos, I know what she’s talking about,” Parshall quipped in response with Nancy Clark, Joan Marks, Sherry Elderkin and Ruth Brown all laughing.

While reflecting on their service together, the women spoke about the balance of raising children and wearing the uniform.

“I had three young children at the time, they grew up in the army, they also knew that when it was drill weekend; leave mom alone,” said Phillips with a laugh.

Pride in service is a testament that runs deep in the Ballard family. Mom Annie, an army veteran and daughter Megan, who just got out of the air force, were able to take the trip together, surrounded by other strong, determined women with love for their country.

“To hear their stories and what they went through and even just how different the times are, the military is not the same as it was back then,” said Megan Ballard. “I feel like every decade is always different, but you look up to everybody who has served.”

While the military might change, visiting the memorials and monuments dedicated to their service only makes the bond between mother and daughter grow stronger.

“Being able to experience this with my mom; I never would have ever imagined,” said Ballard.

All of the women surrounded by their sisters in service, glued together by their love of the red, white and blue.

“‘It’s amazing,’ that’s the word I would use,” said Clark. “It’s awe-striking,” replied Elderkin. “I don’t think any of us realize how many of us have served because it’s not broadcasted how many women veterans there are,” said Parshall.

Through the smiles, laughs and sometimes tears, this experience reminded the women that no matter what, they will always have each other.

“There’s a unity amongst the military,” said Parshall. “You’re brothers and sisters for life; there’s no question about it.”

To watch a story covering all the experiences of Mission 14 click here.

To view photos from the trip you can head to Kaitlin Pearson WBNG on Facebook.

To learn more about the Twin Tiers Honor Flight Inc. click here.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.