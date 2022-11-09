Tracking heavy rain for Friday

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold. Low: 31-38.

Thursday: Partly sunny with increasing clouds late. High: 56-64.

Thursday Night: Cloudy and mild. Low: 44-53.

Friday: Heavy rain. 2-3″ possible. Flash flooding in heaviest rain pockets. High: 65. Low: 50

Tropical Storm Nicole's remains will give us the chance of seeing some high rainfall totals. (WBNG)

Saturday: Rain showers during the morning. Temperatures fall throughout the day. High: 54. Low: 31.

Sunday: Very cold and cloudy with rain and snow showers. High: 42. Low: 26.

Monday: Very chilly and cloudy. High: 39. Low: 23.

Tuesday: Cloudy skies with late rain and snow showers. High: 40. Low: 32.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with lingering rain showers. High: 46. Low: 27.

Forecast Discussion:

Quiet conditions continue tonight, with mixed clouds and lows falling into the low-30s.

Thursday will remain mild, with highs reaching the low-60s. There will be plenty of sunshine before clouds move in late ahead of the remains of Tropical Storm Nicole.

Friday will feature heavy rain showers, and some thunderstorms as well. Flash flooding will be a risk thanks to leaves clogging drainage pipes and sewers. Rainfall amounts will be between 1.5″-3″ for most across the region, although heavier amounts in localized areas cannot be ruled out. Download the WBNG Stormtrack 12 weather app for more information.

A major pattern shift occurs over the weekend, with the first long-lasting trend of chilly air. Highs from the weekend onward will be in the low-to-mid 40s, with most spots not getting out of the upper-30s. There is a chance of mixing rain and snow as well.

