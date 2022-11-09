Webb leads race for NY-52 State Senate

(WBNG) -- Democrat Lea Webb leads the race for the NY-52 State Senate seat, according to the New York State Board of Elections.

As of 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, with 222 of 222 Election Districts reporting, Webb has 51,623 votes. Her opponent, Republican Rich David, has 50,168 votes.

The results are not official until they are certified.

