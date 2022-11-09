Zeldin concedes to incumbent Hochul in race for New York Governor

ALBANY, NY (WBNG) -- Republican Candidate Lee Zeldin for New York Governor has conceded to incumbent Democrat Kathy Hochul.

Zeldin, who currently serves as a Congressman on Long Island, tweeted, “This once-in-a-generation campaign was a very close margin in the bluest of states. If not for the dedicated, hard work of grassroots volunteers & supporters this incredibly close race wouldn’t have been possible,” after initially congratulating her.

Yet, his Tweet did not come without some criticism of those who hold power in the Empire State.

“Those controlling Albany should take note,” Zeldin said. “New Yorkers of all walks of life are sick of the attacks on their wallets, their safety, their freedoms and the quality of their kids’ education and are hitting their breaking point, as proven by these results.”

Congratulations @KathyHochul on her election to a full term.



This once in a generation campaign was a very close margin in the bluest of states.



If not for the dedicated, hard work of grassroots volunteers & supporters this incredibly close race wouldn’t have been possible. pic.twitter.com/7latYSaka7 — Lee Zeldin (@leezeldin) November 9, 2022

With 93% of Electoral Districts reporting in the state, the New York State Board of Elections put Governor Hochul in the lead with 52% of the overall vote compared to Zeldin’s 47%.

Just weeks before the election, a Siena College Research Institute Poll showed Zeldin gaining ground on Hochul, who managed to shrink her lead to just 11 points. on Oct. 18.

Hochul declared victory Tuesday night.

“I’m deeply honored to be elected Governor of the State of New York,” Hochul Tweeted.

Hochul became the first woman governor to be elected in New York. She took over for then-Governor Andrew Cuomo in August 2021, who resigned as his administration found itself in a whirlwind of sexual misconduct accusations and criticisms over his handling of the COVID-19 Pandemic in nursing homes.

“Tonight, a glass ceiling was shattered in the State of New York,” Hochul said Tuesday night. “Thank you to everyone who made it happen -- this victory is yours.”

