Binghamton crews respond to overnight apartment fire

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Crews responded to a fire at the Woodburn Court apartment building at 21-23 Exchange St. in Binghamton on Thursday.

12 News was on the scene around 3 a.m. Responders included the Binghamton Fire Department, Binghamton Police Department and Broome Ambulance.

According to Binghamton Fire Duty Chief Michael Griffis, all residents of the building are sheltered in place and with no injuries.

The call came in at 1:56 a.m. with a second alarm and crews were able to knock the fire down in under five minutes.

The flames were contained to one room on the 7th floor.

The scene was cleared by 3:50 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

