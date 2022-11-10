Binghamton Johnson City Joint Sewage Board holds emergency meeting regarding faulty sewage digester

VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Johnson City Joint Sewage Board held an emergency meeting this afternoon to discuss the repairs of one of their sewage digesters.

The damaged digester tank has cracks which have caused a gas leak, which could be a possible risk of explosion and risk to public health if not fixed.

During the meeting the board discussed plans with company PJ Byrne Restoration on how the tank would be fixed.

Pat Byrne, owner of PJ restoration spoke at the meeting on the process behind fixing the digester system.

“We get our equipment up on the roof, if we have to, we bring heaters with us. We go up there, we pump, we seal, we cap it off, we go back and make sure it’s all sealed.” said Pat Byrne.

The meeting concluded with the board voting to fix the tank, as well as inspect the remaining tanks for damages.

The board gave the process 75 days to be completed.

